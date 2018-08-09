Angry Krobo group demonstrate against relocation of Eastern University

A group calling itself the United Krobo Foundation in Somanya has Thursday morning hit the streets with a massive protest over what they say is an attempt by the NPP Government to relocate the main campus of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development from Somanya to Bunso in the Akyem Abuakwa area.
Dressed in red, their wielded placards that had inscriptions like, "President rescind your decision", "Go back to your drawing board," "Krobo deserves the main campus", among others.
In November last year a speech read on behalf of the President by Prof. Gyan Barfuor, Minister for Planning during the 23rd National Best Teachers and 3rd Best School Awards ceremony held in the Eastern regional Capital, Koforidua, stated that government is committed to expanding access to Tertiary Education indicating that the University of Environment and Sustainable Development would have its campus in Bonsu and Somanya instead of Donkorkrom.
President John Mahama in 2016 cut the sod for the construction of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development at Somanya.
This is after The University Council in met the chief of Odumase Krobo, Konor Nene Sakite II, and the Traditional Council to finalize negotiations for the establishment of the public university. The Eastern University, one of the President Mahama’s promises during the 2012 electioneering, when constructed, according to plan, will have two campuses, with the main campus at Somanya and the other at Donkorkrom in the Afram Plains.
With the conversion of the Koforidua Polytechnic into a technical University, the University of Environment and Sustainable Development will be the second public university in the Eastern Region.