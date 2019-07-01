Arrest of journalists : I was tortured and I cried like a baby - Editor of Modern Ghana

Editor of an online news portal, Modern Ghana says he was subjected to electric shock and other forms of torture by national security operatives after his arrest last Thursday.
The editor and his colleague were picked up last Thursday by National Security operatives. They were accused of alleged cybercrime.
Gun-wielding operatives stormed the company’s office in Accra without a warrant and strapped the heads of two of the staff in black polythene bags, a staff has claimed.
Narrating his ordeal to Joy FM, editor of ModernGhana, Emmanuel Ajafor said :
''Every question they asked came with a slap, sometimes I was giving slaps for unconvincing answers. They used an electric shocker to shock my body to the extent of shocking my ears with a shocker. After that, they put handcuffs on my hands and they were giving me punches. I had to lean against a wall with my legs up and hands down as if I was doing a press up. I cried like a newborn baby''.
Meanwhile, Joy FM indicates that their sources at the National Security said they don't have electrocution equipment at the premises of the National security.
The Joy FM sources also denied claims that the editor was beaten. Meanwhile, a report has been made to the effect that they were beaten up and issued police medical form to have these confirmed by a medical officer.
Also, the Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana has condemned the detention of the journalists by National Security operatives describing it is a clear sign the country is lagging behind when it comes to press freedom.
