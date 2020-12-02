ASEPA petitions CHRAJ over Akufo-Addo's alleged $40k bribe

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has dragged President Akufo-Addo to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) for allegedly collecting a $40,000 a bribe.
According to a statement signed by its Executive Director, Mensah Thompson, he claims the President took the money to influence his decision not to fire the Director of Urban Roads.
“In a video documentary which is attached and labelled as exhibit 1, the President is seen collecting a bribe of $40,000 from individuals believed to be related to the (Director of Urban Roads) who had visited him at his private residence at Nima.
“The purpose of this meeting was to influence the President in his decision on calls by his party members to sack the Director of Urban Roads.”
However, Mr Thompson alleges that after taking the money from the spouse of the Director, her husband continued to remain in office till date despite several calls for his removal from office.
Among other things, ASEPA is asking CHRAJ to investigate the circumstances leading to the bribery of the President at his private residence in Accra
ASEPA also wants CHRAJ to carry a forensic audit on President Akufo-Addo personal bank accounts to ascertain the flow of funds into his personal accounts.
The Alliance wants the Commission to find out the sources of the funds to establish whether there is link between the funds and the award of any government contract or the appointment of any public official.