Ashaiman: 17-year-old boy killed over a pair of slippers

A 17-year-old pupil of Ashaiman Number Two primary school has allegedly been killed over a pair of slippers.
The deceased, Forgive Kwame Dunugbe, was accused of stealing a pair of slippers by a cart pusher.
According to the sister of the deceased, Benedicta Attiaku, her brother on the day of the incident, went to their mother’s food joint near the Ashaiman Circuit court to eat.
According to her, after having his meal, the deceased told his mother that he was going home to have a nap.
She said her brother went in the company of eight cart pushers in the area and one of them accused him of stealing his pair of slippers.
She said although her brother denied taking the slippers, “The man would not listen to my brother's plea. The man slapped my brother and he fell unconscious. He again hit his head with a stone.”
According to her, her brother was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.
Confirming the incident, Chief Superintendent Samuel Amissah of the Ashaiman Divisional Police Command, said the post-mortem report suggested that the victim died of trauma to the head and the chest.
He said the suspect was on the run but the police would surely arrest him and make him face the law.
BY: GNA