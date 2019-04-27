Ashanti region NDC shooting: One more person arrested

One more person has been arrested in connection to the shooting incident that occurred at the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) party office in the Ashanti Region.
This brings to four, the total number of persons in police custody over the matter.
Police in the Region declared 12 persons wanted over the shooting incident. Afterwards, three persons reported themselves to the police but their application to be granted bail was denied by a court.
Confirming the arrest to Citi FM, the Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo said the suspect, Suleman Hussein alias Akon, who was part of the police’s wanted list is in their custody.
“If you ask me, I will say yes [one person has been arrested]. Yesterday we were here when the Kenyasi Police brought one man who had been declared wanted. The Commander instructed that he should be taken to the Komfo Anokye teaching hospital for treatment. So far, he has been treated and discharged and is in the custody of the Police.”
Ashanti region NDC shooting: Unknown persons stab suspect
One of the suspects named in the Ashanti regional NDC office shooting, Suleman Hussein has been stabbed by some unknown persons.
The gang numbering about 20 went to his Kenyasi-Abirem residence on Thursday and subjected Hussein to severe beatings stabbing him in the process.
It is believed that one West, who sustained gunshot wounds during the incident at the party office some months ago was also spotted at the scene.
Samira Hussein, a sister of the victim, in an interview with Citi FM on Friday, April 26 said: “the family is shocked over the development. They tortured my brother. We don’t know where he is now so I am going to the Police headquarters to find out where my brother is. He is innocent”.
Background
The shooting incident in February happened when the National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and the Regional Executive Committee met at the office to iron out issues between both factions.
It left 34-year old Abdul Wasiu Iddris dead and one other injured.
The suspects are 40-year-old Dauda Ibrahim alias Wayo, Abdul Ganiu, 37, and Samuel Agyin alias Rock who is 32 years old.
The three who reported themselves to the regional police were Hussein Bari alias Warrior, Midhima, Damos and Abu Taliban.
The following suspects have also been mentioned during Police investigations; Sanni Mohammed alias Commando, Wayo, Element, Jah Rule, as well as Petit, Fayiz, Mallam and Rock.
The police have also questioned former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Joseph Yamin and a former Chief Executive for the Ejisu Juabeng Municipality, Afrifa Yamoah Ponko.
Police have said four alleged members of pro-National Democratic Congress group, the Hawks, are suspected to be behind the attack at the party’s Ashanti Regional office in Kumasi that left one dead and one other injured.