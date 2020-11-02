Assets acquired by sacked PPA CEO in office must be confiscated– Minority 

The Minority in Parliament has called for the confiscation of the former Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority, PPA Adjenim Boateng Adjei’s income and assets found to have been acquired in the line of duty.
Mr. Adjei was dismissed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday, October 30, 2020, based on the findings of the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) that found him guilty of conflict of interest in the performance of his duties at the PPA.
The Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi believes such an action will deter other public officials who intend to commit acts of corruption.
“I think that whatever income or resources he gathered from these activities should be taken away from him. Definitely, he must sell some of the contracts and make some money and so if the findings reveal that this is the amount of money he made from the back deal, the money should be confiscated by the state and should be banned from public service completely. Once the monies he made from this dubious action is confiscated, it will serve as a deterrent to others.”
Speaking to the press in Parliament on November 2, 2020, James Avedzi also described the five-year ban from public office placed on A.B. Adjei as inadequate.
The Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority, Adjenim Boateng Adjei has had his appointment terminated by President Akufo-Addo.
The termination came about as a result of a recommendation by the Commissioner on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).
Mr Adjei was found guilty of conflict of interest after an investigation by CHRAJ.
Mr Adjei was investigated by CHRAJ for corruption and conflict of interest after he was accused of sidestepping procurement procedures for personal gains.
He was captured in an investigate piece by freelance journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni and was subsequently suspended by President Akufo-Addo in 2019.
Mr. Adjei was suspended by the President in August 2019 following a documentary released by freelance journalist, Manasseh Awuni Azure.