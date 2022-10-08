Charles Bissue's claim he was set up in galamsey fraud exposé 'completely false' - Tiger Eye

Tiger Eye P.I have refuted claims made by Charles Bissue, former secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal Mining (IMCIM) that he was set up in the 2019 documentary dubbed "galamsey fraud part 1."
According to investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas his claims are completely false and the video was nothing but the true representation of what transpired.
This comes after Charles Bissue in a recent interview said the Anas Aremeyaw Anas expose in which he was captured on video taking what was perceived as a bribe, was a frame-up by a former staff he sacked.
He said the envelope of cash he was captured on tape receiving, which was branded as a bribe in the expose was a donation from the governing New Patriotic Party's Ashanti regional chairman, Mr Bernard Antwi-Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi) to the former Western Regional Organiser of the party, Mr Abdul Ganiyu Mohammed.
However, in a statement dated October 7, Tiger Eye PI insisted that the documentary which implicated Charles Bissue was carried out on “truth, facts and audio-evidence”.
Any claim that runs contrary to what the company said was without merit as Charles Bissue was caught engaged in bribery and corruption.
“Tiger Eye’s position, conduct and approach to all investigations are based on truth, facts and audio-visual evidence. Tiger Eye affirms and maintains its investigations and conclusion on the Galamsey Fraud documentary about Mr. Charles Bissue and other staff at the dissolved IMCIM. Any claims or allegations to the contrary are false and without merit.
“Mr. Charles Bissue engaged in bribery and corruption and Tiger Eye uncovered this in the form of audio-visual evidence when undercover journalists posed as owners of an abandoned mining company,” part of the statement read.
Anas further refuted Charles Bissue’s claim that agents of Tiger Eye P.I demanded payment of monies in order not to air the documentary.
He maintained that it was a “figment of his imagination” for him to think that monies would be collected to sweep the documentary under the carpet to avoid his disgrace when it has already been advertised.
Anas said such claims were the new order of persons who are caught in undercover investigation works - a deviation from the hitherto ‘entrapment’ mantra.
“Allegations by Mr. Bissue that agents of Tiger Eye P.I solicited monies from him to drop the investigative piece as merely an afterthought and a figment of his imagination. It is part of the recent mantra by persons caught in undercover investigations to say it was published to disgrace them after they failed to pay monies. The old mantra was ‘entrapment’.
“None of these persons filmed engaged in bribery and corruption has ever been able to prove such allegations nor won any Court case confirming such fake claims.
“It defies logic and exposes the incoherence in Mr. Charles Bissue’s narrative, that, Tiger Eye would demand bribes to drop a story it had advertised long before.
“Tiger Eye set out to expose heavyweights who dabbled in the illicit galamsey trade on the back of our firm conviction that nobody should be allowed to profit from the devastation of our environment and to augment the President, Nana Akufo-Addo’s commitment to fighting the menace,” the statement added.