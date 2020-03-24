Chlorine solution was used to fumigate markets because it kills coronavirus - Hajia Alima Mahama

Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, says Chlorine solution was used mainly for the fumigation of markets in Accra.
She disclosed that according to the World Health Organization, Chlorine solution kills virus which coronavirus is not exempted.
"The main aim of the fumigation exercise cleaning the markets and clearing rubbish. There were concerns about the substance we used, many thought it was harmful but it is just Chlorine solution. This substance according to WHO is used to kill virus including coronavirus. Spraying will continue across the whole country", she said at a press briefing.
Markets in Accra and Tema were closed as fumigation exercise was carried out in these places.
The government deployed the military personnel to supervise the disinfection of the various markets Accra today.
They teamed up with officials of the Local Government Ministry and other agencies such as NACOB for the spraying exercise.
The teams disinfected markets such as Makola, Agbogbloshie, Madina and the Tema market among others.
Ghana has now recorded 27 confirmed cases and 2 deaths.