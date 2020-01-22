Coronavirus Infection : We are working to safeguard Ghanaians - Health Ministry

The Health Ministry has issued a health alert indicating that some actions are being taken to ensure Ghanaians are safe especially for those who travel to China to engage in business activities.
The alert comes after the health authorities in China confirmed an outbreak of a novel Coronavirus Infection on the 7th January 2020 in Wuhan Province in China following a series of reported cases of pneumonia of unknown cause in December 2019.
There are fears the dangerous virus can make its way into Ghana considering the closely knitted relationship between nationals of both countries.
Several Chinese nationals are into numerous business activities in Ghana while many Ghanaian business owners travel to China to conduct business.
With the outbreak of the Coronavirus Infection, the Ministry of Health has assured Ghanaians it is taking the necessary measures to prevent Coronavirus which is spreading in China from entering Ghana.
In a statement signed by the Health Minister, Mr. Kwaku Agyemang-Manu said: “The outbreak was linked to a local animal market (spread from animals to humans) but has also been found to spread from one person to the other. It can be spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes on another person. The disease is characterized by fever, cough and difficulties in breathing. So far, four people have been confirmed dead due to the disease.
“Three other countries (Thailand, South Korea and Japan and United Arab Emirates) have also reported cases. The World Health Organisation has called on countries to strengthen prevention and control measures for 2019-nCoV. Following the notification of the member states of the WHO on the outbreak, Ghana has initiated measures to protect the general public from the disease. The following measures are currently being implemented: 1. Alert message sent to all regions in Ghana on the outbreak in addition to guidance information on the disease 2. Enhanced surveillance at points of entry especially the Kotoka International Airport”.
The statement also stated that as part of measures to prevent an outbreak in Ghana, passengers from China will undergo enhanced screening procedures including the administration of health questionnaire.
Also, the statement advised the general public to adhere to the following measures as part of prevention.