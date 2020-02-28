Court remands suspect in Ghana National College alleged rape case

Suspect in Ghana National College alleged rape case has been remanded into police custody.
A 21-year-old student of the Ghana National College has been accused of raping a female student at the same school, the suspect Fred Ayisi allegedly invited the victim to a place outside the school premises and committed the act.
The suspect will reappear in court on March 13.
The Central Regional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) said Police have begun investigations into an alleged rape case.
Police sources according to Citi FM's report say the suspect, who is a step-son of Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Barbara Ayisi allegedly lured the victim, a form one student of the same school to his house and raped her.
Speaking to Citi FM, the Central Regional Police Commander, DSP Irene Oppong said medical forms have been released to the victim and the school has also been advised to take the student through counselling.
“The case was reported by the management of the school on 24th February 2020 and the accused was arrested on the same day. Medical forms were released by the police to the victim to be taken to the hospital and the management of the school were advised to take the victim through counselling. The suspect was sent to Cape Coast District Court 2 on 27th February 2020 but the court did not sit. He has been brought back to be sent tomorrow [February 28],” she said.