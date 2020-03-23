Covid-19: AMA to fumigate markets today

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) will today embark on a fumigation exercise of markets in Accra today.
The fumigation of the markets will be supervised by the Ministry of Local Government.
This action has become necessary after the Ghana Health Service confirmed 3 new coronavirus cases on March 22, 2020, taking Ghana’s total cases to 24.
The government has directed traders not to open businesses today to allow for uninterrupted exercise. They will, however, return to normal business on Tuesday, March 24.
Military personnel have been deployed to assist the AMA officials to ensure traders comply with the directive and do not open their stores.
Schedule for the markets involved are as follows:
Zone 1 – Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly Circle Dubai (Malata, Tiptoe lane, Odwana, Adabraka)
Zone 2 – A.M.A (Mokola, Okashie, Kantamanto, Tema station, Agbogbloshie)
Zone 3 – Glory land hotel (Kaneshie, Anyan market, Odorkor)
Zone 4 – Social welfare new Municipal (Madina, Dome, Amasaman, Achimota)
Zone 5 – T.M.A Municipal Assembly (Ashiaman, Tema comm 1, Tema comm 9, Kpone Katamanso, Tema comm 2)