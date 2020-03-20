Ghana should consider a partial lockdown to stop spread of Covid-19 - Dr Bonney of Noguchi

Senior Research fellow at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research Dr Kofi Bonney says the government should consider a partial lockdown of the country to help curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
Ghana now has 16 cases of coronavirus with one of the victims with no travel records.
Dr Bonney believes that we do not the capacity as a country to run several tests on the general public and the best option for Ghana could be a partial lockdown.
He also said with the rate at which the virus is spreading and the number of contacts established, it will be best if a partial lockdown strategy is adopted.
"We know that Noguchi can go as far as possible to test people, but how far can we go. I think we should consider a 'partial' lockdown. Some institutions can reduce the number of people going to work, markets and other places. We can do it gradually, we will only allow those who offer services which are important like ECG, Ghana water company etc. So the institutions we can do without can have their staff stay at home."
Countries like Italy, China, France, USA and the UK have all resorted to lockdown strategy to slow the spread of Covid-19.
Meanwhile, Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, has announced that markets in the Greater Accra Region will be closed on Monday, March 23, 2020, for a fumigation exercise.
This move is part of measures to guard against the novel coronavirus pandemic spread in Ghana.
IN GREATER ACCRA, THESE MARKETS WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY TO AID FUMIGATION:
Zone 1 - venue is korle klottey Municipal Assembly circle Dubai
1.Malata
2.Tip- to lane
3.Odwana
4.Adabraka
Zone 2 - venue is A.M.A
1.Mokola
2.Okashie
3.Kantamanto
4.Tema station
5.Agbogbloshie
Zone 3 - Glory land hotel
1.Kaneshie
2.Anyan market
3.Odorkor
Zone 4 - Social welfare new Municipal
1.Madina
2.Dome
3.Amasaman
4.Achimota
Zone 5 - T.M.A Municipal Assembly
1.Ashiaman
2.Tema comm 1
3.Tema comm 9
4.Kpone katamanso
5.Tema comm 2
Zone 6 - Sege municipal Assembly
1.Sege
2.Ningo prampram
3.Shai osudoku
4.Ada