2020 WASCCE suspended due to Covid-19

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) suspended the 2020 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
This suspension became necessary due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.
A statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs WAEC, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe said that “this is in line with the protocols put in place by governments of WAEC member countries to prevent the spread of the virus”.
“A new timetable for the conduct of the examination will be designed and made available to all stakeholders when the health situation improves,” the statement added.