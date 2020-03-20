Covid-19: Markets in Accra to be closed on Monday for fumigation - Hajia Alima Mahama

The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, has announced that markets in the Greater Accra Region will be closed on Monday, March 23, 2020, for a fumigation exercise.
This move is part of measures to guard against the novel coronavirus pandemic spread in Ghana.
Speaking to the media she announced that the decision was agreed upon after several consultations with the market women.
“They have all agreed on Monday and I was happy. They all see that there is expediency in the matter and we have to do it quick… in the Greater Accra Region, markets will be closed on Monday,”
Ahead of the fumigation, the Minister engaged in an outreach to the market areas and assured that all districts in the country will be given one hundred Veronica buckets and other hygiene essentials to ensure market women adhere to the precautionary measures announced by authorities.
She also warned that children were to stay away from trading activities in the market during the period.
“Our children have been sent home. They are not supposed to go trading in the market so we will communicate that to the market women. We don’t want to go to the market and see children who should be at home trading.”
Hajia Alima said she was satisfied with the cooperation from market women and stressed that her outfit “will be careful in emphasising on the social distances.”
The novel Coronavirus cases in Ghana have increased to 16 after five more cases were announced.