Covid-19 lockdown : Homeless ,vulnerable persons will be catered for - Gender Minister

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection Cynthia Mamle Morrison says the homeless and vulnerable in the lockdown areas will be catered for.
This forms part of measures to help the poor and vulnerable groups in Ghana during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Speaking at a media briefing in Accra today April 1 2020 the Minister outlined some measures the Ministry has instituted for these groups.
The Minister said feeding will be provided for these vulnerable persons and accommodation as well
''We have 15,000 kayayei. We are going to cater for those who have their apartments by sending them logistics to prevent them from coming to town. For those who we are going to keep, we are going to cater for them. There is going to be enough food, water and corporate bodies cooking for them amongst other things. We are also sending food to the people on the streets. We have the mentally retarded people, we are picking 20 of them to be cleaned. They are not going to come back on the streets and others we are going to feed. We will give these people food and water twice daily''.
The Gender Minister further indicated that:'' We are going to teach the Kayayei personal hygiene as well because, with those who came from Kumasi yesterday, we realized we needed to teach them personal hygiene so provided them with 15,000 sanitizers. We will give them soap, water, toiletries and veronica buckets on the compound they are going to be kept’’.
Mrs Morrison also averred that the head porters will be trained on social distancing since its one of the preventive measures everyone must adhere to during the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
She also assured that her Ministry will make sure the younger head porters, those below the ages of 18 will be sent back to school after the lockdown period to acquire formal education since education is free now.
Again, the Minister added that the head porters, popularly known as Kayayei will be trained in different vocations in this lockdown period to equip them with requisite skills and relieve them of boredom.
She also mentioned areas in Accra and Kumasi where food will be distributed for these vulnerable and homeless people. In Accra, she mentioned Nima, CMB, Mallamata Market, Tema Station, Circle, Accra New Town.
In the Ashanti Region, she mentioned Moshi Zongo, Suben market, Damba station, Alaba amongst other areas where these people can be located.
On the part of the disabled persons, Cynthia Morrison said the Ministry will also cater for about 10,4035 persons with disability during this Coronavirus pandemic lockdown in the country.