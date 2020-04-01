Fight against Covid-19: Soldiers involved in brutalities withdrawn from operations

The Ghana Armed Forces have withdrawn some soldiers seen maltreating civilians in viral videos from the Operation Covid Safety.
Some videos making the rounds on social media and sighted by Prime News Ghana on day one of the Covid-19 lockdown revealed that some military personnel who are part of the Operation Covid Safety are seen maltreating persons found flouting the directive.
Some of the persons are made to squat, whiles others are made to crawl on the ground with their bare hands as a punishment for flouting the directive.
Before this, Operation Covid Safety assured Ghanaians that it is a humanitarian operation therefore the security personnel will not intimidate anyone. However, the content in the videos appears to be contrary to the assurances given by the Military and Police high command.
Addressing the issue at a press briefing today, April 1, Brigadier-General A.Y Nsiah General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Southern Comand confirmed that one of the said videos are truly soldiers of the operation.
According to him, the said officer has been withdrawn from the operation.
" I want to emphasize on some videos going viral concerning some brutalities being meted out by soldiers to some civilians, let me assure Ghanaians that the soldiers that you have are well trained and professionals they don't brutalise."
"We have had one incident and that has nothing to do with slapping, it is something we thought off as not being up to our standard and we are dealing with it, that soldier involved has been withdrawn from the operation back to the barracks.
He also stated that he has instructed for investigations into the matter.