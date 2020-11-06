COVID-19 task-force in talks with political parties to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols

The Special Advisor to the President on Health, Dr. Nsiah Asare has revealed the National COVID-19 task-force are advising political parties to comply with all COVID-19 protocols as they campaign.
Mr Asare's comments come on the back of some health professionals who have criticized the political parties for disregarding all safety protocol during their campaign tours.
The development has raised fears that Ghana could be on the path to being hit with a second wave of COVID-19.
Dr. Nsiah Asare speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of an Open Forum for Leadership of Healthcare professionals and students he said the COVID-19 task-force will insist that political parties observe the safety protocols, particularly the wearing of face masks at their events.
He said the political parties have been admonished to ensure that they share masks with their supporters.
“We are in touch with the political parties, and we have insisted that anywhere they go, they should make sure that they preach the wearing of masks and should make the masks available maybe with their paraphernalia and share it amongst the people,” he said.
However, the Ghana Health Service has allayed fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections in the country.
Dr. Patrick Kumah-Aboagye, the Director of Ghana Health Service says their data available to them does not support suggestions of a second wave.
Many European countries are experiencing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and have gone back to lockdown.