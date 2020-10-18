COVID-19: Akufo-Addo reveals how Ghana can avoid second wave of infection

President Akufo-Addo says Ghanaians must follow all safety protocols to ensure we avoid a second wave of COVID-19 infections.
Active cases in Ghana has dropped significantly and that is a good sign.
Many countries are experiencing the second wave of infection and have gone back to lockdown periods.
President Akufo-Addo in his 18th COVID-19 address to the nation said it is of paramount interest that each person protects themselves and follow all the laid down protocols to help avoid the second wave of infection.
"I urge all of you my fellow Ghanaians to continue to comply with strict hygiene, mask-wearing and social distancing protocols that has become part of our daily routine, this is the surest way by which we can defeat the virus and avoid a second wave of infection."
The President also announced Ghana's COVID-19 status.
"As at Friday, October 16, the number of active cases has declined further to 398, with 46,664 persons fully recovered from the virus, putting our recovery rate at 98.5%. Thirteen (13) more deaths have occurred bringing the total number of deaths, tragically to 310, out of the total number of 510,074 persons tested. The rate of death 0.5% continues to remain very low."
The President assured Ghanaians that the government will continue to work tirelessly to ensure citizens are protected from the deadly virus.