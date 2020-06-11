Covid-19 total case count now 10, 358 with 3, 824 recoveries 

Ghana's Covid-19 total case count is now 10, 358.
This update was published on the website of the Ghana Health Service.
Meanwhile, 3, 824 have also recovered from the virus so far. The death toll is at 48.
Regional breakdown
The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 6,642 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Western Regions with 1,799 and 778 cases respectively.
Cases per Region
Greater Accra Region – 6,521
Ashanti Region – 1,799
Western Region – 778
Central Region – 539
Eastern Region – 198
Volta Region – 162
Western North Region – 74
Oti Region – 47
Upper East Region – 42
Northern Region – 37
Upper West Region – 22
Bono East Region – 13
North East Region – 2
Savannah Region – 1
Bono Region – 1
Ahafo Region – 1