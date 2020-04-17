Covid-19 vaccine will be ready soon but the problem will be the cost - Prof Alex Dodoo

Director-General of the Ghana Standard Authority, Professor Alex Dodoo has revealed that the Covid-19 vaccine will be ready soon.
Prof Alex Dodoo who is a clinical pharmacologist and currently serving on some UN and WHO vaccine boards at the global level said eight vaccines have been identified.
According to him, these vaccines are in different laboratories around the world.
"There are already vaccines and I am serving on one committee looking at the safety of the vaccine as far as I can say, let's face it safety is number one and currently most of the vaccine we have I will say we are evaluating the safety without saying too much. There are at least 8 vaccines in different laboratories."
He said these vaccines are being evaluated for its safety and some of the vaccines have already started human trials.
Prof Alex Dodoo explained that in the next three weeks they will be sure of the vaccines that will be allowed to go further with their works.
"These are being evaluated and one or two have stated human trails but the issue is that you want to be sure they are safe. When you look at their safety it is more complex, are they safe on their own? are they safe when you add other vaccines? are they safe under all conditions of use? and who do you give them too. Within the next three weeks, we should conclusively say which ones will go further..."
The Standard Authority boss noted that the cost of the vaccine will be an issue for Ghana due to the demand but believes Ghana could marshal its financial muscles to afford the vaccines when it's in.
"It is going to be the ability to pay because if there is a demand for vaccine.. we can afford and we can find the money."