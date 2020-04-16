U/W: Wa residents living in fear as Nigerian COVID-19 patient escapes from self-isolation

Residents in Wa say they are living in fear after a Nigerian COVID-19 patient escaped from self-isolation at his residence.
The 46-year-old Nigerian, Simon Okafor Chukudi, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, April 13, 2020, but has since disappeared from his residence at Wapaani, a suburb of the regional capital, Wa after health authorities informed him about his status.
The Police say they have begun a manhunt for him and the residents are confident he will be arrested due to the small nature of the Wa township.
They say the authorities must speed up efforts to arrest him since he can easily spread the deadly virus if he gets in contact with others.
Dr Osei Kufuor the Upper West Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, explained that the situation.
“Five out of the new cases were people who came from abroad, including one Nigerian and one person from the Western region.
“But unfortunately for us, one of our confirmed cases cannot be traced. Having given him feedback on his test results, it has been very difficult to reach him, we planned to transport him to the regional isolation centre but that has proved futile. For almost 48 hours now, it has been difficult to reach him,” he stated.
As of April 15, 2020, Ghana had recorded 461 COVID-19 cases with 83 recoveries and 8 deaths so far.
Upper West is one of the 10 regions affected by COVID-19 with seven cases.