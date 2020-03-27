Covid-19 : We are counting on Akufo-Addo to halt Ghana card registration exercise - BPS

The Bureau of Public Safety (BPS ) says they are together with many Ghanaians counting on President Akufo-Addo to halt the Ghana Card registration exercise of the National Identification Authority (NIA) to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
According to the Bureau, activities of the National Identification Authority could lead to more people contracting the deadly virus.
The comment comes after an Accra High Court today dismissed an injunction on the NIA's registration exercise in the Eastern Region.
In a radio interview today, Executive Director of BPS, Nana Yaw Akwadah said:'' There is wisdom behind the Presidential orders to avoid congregating together. Most often people have made that reference of 25 persons the President mentioned in his previous speech that 25 persons coming together was only for private funerals. I do not know how people then misconstrued that, that in spite of the several noise about social distancing we can put 25 people together and we will not be at risk''.
''I say that the NIA'a action to continue with its exercise detailing that they will not engage more than 25 persons at a time looks unfortunate. Many more Ghanaians are counting on the Presidency to bring powers to bear on this institution to halt this practice as soon as possible''.
An Accra High Court today March 27 2020 dismissed an injunction application seeking to stop the National Identification Authority from continuing with its Ghana Card registration in the Eastern Region.
According to the court, the NIA’s decision to go ahead with the registration is not against the President’s directive suspending all public gatherings.
The Judge, Justice Anthony Oppong explained that the directive did not stop operations of businesses but rather asked operators to observe certain protocols including social distancing.
Kevow Mark-Oliver and Emmanuel Akumatey Okrah sued the NIA and succeeded in securing an interlocutory injunction preventing the NIA from going ahead with the exercise.