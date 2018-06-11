Dr. Opuni’s trial postponed again

The trial of the embattled former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni, has been postponed again to June 13, 2018.
The postponement was to allow the court to decide which specific documents should be handed over to Opuni’s lawyers before the trial begins.
The Presiding Judge, Justice Clemence Honyenuga, therefore set June 13 to make the decision, saying, he was yet to receive the certified Supreme Court (SC) ruling on a similar matter.
Dr Opuni’s lawyers are praying the court to make the Attorney-General (A-G) hand over all the documents the prosecution will rely on, including names of witnesses and all other files including those that will not be tendered in as evidence be handed over to them.
This compelled the High Court to put the case on hold pending the SC decision on the Republic versus some former bosses of the National Communications Authority (NCA) in which the defendants made the same demand.
The SC had ruled last week that the state should hand over the requested documents but can withhold some in the public interest.
Justice Honyenuga told the parties on Monday, June 11, 2018, that, although he was aware of that ruling, he was yet to receive a certified copy which will enable him to determine which files should be handed over and which ones the A-G should hold on to.
The embattled Dr Opuni alongside businessman Seidu Agongo have been charged with 27 counts including causing financial loss to the state, buying/selling of misbranded fertilizer and defrauding under false pretenses.
Latest news from Prime News Ghana