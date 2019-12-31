DVLA introduces new prefixes for registration of vehicles from 2020

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) Authority, have introduced new prefixes for registration of vehicles for 2020.
In a statement from the DVLA, it said the introduction of new prefixes is in pursuance of Regulation 10, of the Road Traffic Regulation 2012, LI,2180,
"The new license plate prefixes are for AK, for Bekwai-Ashati, AP, for Mampong-Ashanti, AC, for Obuasi and BT, for Techiman. The rest are BW, Wenchi, EN, Nkawkaw, ES, Somanya, VD, Denu and WT, Tarkwa."
The DVLA further said the introduction of the additional prefixes, is part and parcel of measures that have been put in place to better facilitate registration of vehicles and ease congestion at stations.
The DVLA also hinted on their investigation concerning vehicles with same registration number that surfaced on social media last week.
They said a vigorous investigation has commenced and they will soon inform the general public of the outcome.
The Public Relations Officer of DVLA Francis Asamoah Tuffuor says a committee has been set up to get to the root of the issue as soon as possible.
Speaking to Joy News on Monday he said: “We are investigating the issue and we are having several meetings to get to the bottom of the issue.”
“If the issue goes beyond DVLA and there is the need to invite other state agencies like the police, we will do so,”
Below is the full statement
