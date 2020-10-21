E/R: Six feared dead after uncompleted church building collapsed on congregation

Some six persons are feared dead after an uncompleted church building collapsed on a congregation in Akyem Batabi in the Eastern Region.
The 3-storey building is set to been constructed by the Church of Prosperity.
One eyewitness says on October 20, 20202 they were having a church service and after saying their closing prayer, they realized the building was coming down.
People started running out of the building and I managed to also get out, the building totally came down and I was blinded by the dust.
Reports say the ambulance service are at the scene and are yet to give an exact number of people affected but they say they still hear voices of persons trapped under the building and they are trying to rescue them.
Six have so far been confirmed dead with another six treated and discharged at the Oda Government Hospital.
The building is said to have been there for more than 10 years and some officials of the Geological Survey Department warn the church to pull it down but they didn't.