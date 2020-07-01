EC must be held responsible for any surge in Ghana's COVID-19 cases - GMA

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) wants EC Chair Jean Mensa and other officials held responsible for a surge in COVID-19 cases in Ghana.
Their call comes on the back of mass disregard for safety protocols in day one of the voters registration exercise.
Most of the centres did not see proper social distancing protocol and the GMA says that could lead to an increase in Ghana's numbers.
General Secretary of the GMA Justice Yankson says a lot of the protocols were flouted and it is the responsibility of the EC officials to ensure all are duly followed.
"Some of the places we visited were still jammed with people who were not respecting any of the safety protocols. Of course you may find a few people in mask but large majority had thrown that mask bit into gutters and were not respecting any of the social distancing activities as required by all of us and we did not see the EC in charge trying to ensure that the right safety activities are practised. We think that it is their responsibility they are the ones undertaking this particular exercise and once that does not happen then they should be held responsible by the state," he told Joy news
The GMA in an earlier statement called for the arrest of persons who failed to comply with Covid-19 safety protocols during the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Primaries.
The GMA condemned the lack of observation of the protocols, saying such attitudes as exhibited did not help in the fight against the spread of the disease.
The GMA, in a press statement issued in Accra, on Tuesday, also said the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Identification Authority (NIA) should also be held accountable for the breach in safety guidelines in the ongoing distribution of the Ghana Card.
The breaches, it said, had the potential of increasing the number of Covid-19 infections and called for appropriate sanctions against these persons.
Ghana as at June 30, 2020, Ghana has recorded a cumulative of 17,741 cases, 112 deaths and 13,268 recoveries.