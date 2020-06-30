Ghana’s Covid-19 case count now 17,741 with 13,268 recoveries 

Ghana has now recorded 17,741 COVID-19 cases.
This was announced by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at a press briefing organised by the Information Ministry.
Meanwhile, a total of 13,268 persons have recovered from the disease.
Currently, there are 24 persons in critical and severe conditions with four on ventilators according to Dr. Kuma-Aboagye.
Ghana has 4,361 active cases as of June 30, 2020.
The government’s free water for all Ghanaians due to the COVID-19 pandemic has also ended today June 30 after the three-month period.
The government took care of the water bills for all Ghanaians for April, May and June 2020 to cushion Ghanaians when restrictions on public gatherings were instituted and the subsequent partial lockdown of Accra, Kasoa, Kumasi and Tema.
READ ALSO : Gov't will not put the lives of students at risk - Prez. Akufo-Addo
The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) sent out a reminder of the end of the intervention in a statement on Monday, June 29, 2020.
“The month of June marks the end of the Government’s directive to the Ghana Water Company Limited to serve Ghanaians with water for free as part of measures to curb the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers of GWCL must please note, that from hence, the payment of water bills will be the responsibility of the customer.”
“The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, and the Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) therefore wishes to inform consumers and the general public that the last day of June 2020, officially ends the free water delivery,” the statement noted.