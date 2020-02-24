Economic Fighters league calls for prosecution of directors of GETFund

Pressure Group, the Economic Fighters League has called for the prosecution of administrators and directors of GETfund whose actions or inactions facilitated processes for scholarships to be awarded to public officials.
It has emerged that some MPs and government official were given scholarships by GETfund to embark on courses abroad.
The Audit report listed some government officials as beneficiaries of GETFund scholarships for various studies abroad. Notable amongst them is the Minister for Education Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Procurement Minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo and the Executive Secretary of NaCCA, Prince Hamidu Armah.
The mandate of the GETFund is to grant scholarships to brilliant but needy Ghanaians.
In reaction to the development, the Economic Fighters League, said needy students who are supposed to be supported with a scholarship to further their education are disadvantaged since government officials are beneficiaries of the programme.
In a Facebook post, today February 24 2020, the group stated that the Auditor-General documents how members of the privileged class including members of parliament and ministers of state have over the years ''shamelessly appropriated scholarship funds meant for the poor and needy''.
The group also commended the Auditor-General for his meticulous work adding his report presents yet another clear evidence of what a messed-up system we have, ''which has been set up to rob and oppress the people''.
The group also charged the Auditor-General to proceed with the issue to surcharge and recover the monies that have been appropriated by people whose salaries and emoluments can in themselves be enough to pay for other people’s education but who ''choose to rather rob from the poor''.
The statement further indicated that:'' all the individuals including administrators and directors of the GETFund – former and present – whose actions and/or inactions have been found to facilitate the stealing of the people’s money must be prosecuted and jailed''.
