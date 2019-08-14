Ex - GPHA workers to hit the streets next week over poor severance packages

Some aggrieved ex-workers of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, GPHA have served notice that they will hit the streets next week in protest of poor severance packages handed to them over seventeen (17) years ago.
The over 5,000 distressed ex-workers accused the management of the GPHA of refusing to adequately settle them despite funds released by the World Bank for that purpose.
The ex-workers were sent home after completion of the Gateway Project in 2002. The project which was facilitated by the world bank resulted in the expansion of the port.
Addressing a news conference in Accra on August 14, spokesperson of the ex-workers, Laud Nsiah Laryea said all efforts to resolve the issue have been unsuccessful and that there will be a massive demonstration on the streets of Accra
''Our predecessors who suffered same fate in 1989 are still struggling with the company and looking in the faces of these fray old looking men and women who the authority has perpetuated these corrupt act on leaves much to desire. These men and women have served their country so well paying their taxes to pay government machinery in motion, therefore, looking at the go through such excruciating circumstances since 1989 certainly must not be countenanced by all and sundry''.
''As the President Akufo Addo called on us not to sit on the fence but join in fighting his canker we are by this expose calling on him to intervene in this corrupt act perpetrated on us by GPHA management in both 1989 and 2002 which has already killed over 600 of our colleague ex-workers through frustration and family stress to pay us our rightful entitlement so as to ameliorate our pain and agony''.
''Since we do not have any time left in this struggle to rif our peaceful but fragile society of such crimes against humanity we state that without positive response from the authoirty in a week from now there will be a massive demonstration on the streets of Accra as our compatriots from Takoradi metropolis will join in this effort to get rightful entitlements paid us by the world bank.''
He also indicated that petitions sent to former Presidents(JA Kufuor, Atta Mills, John Mahama) and institutions responsible for fighting corruption which includes the CHRAJ, Judiciary, EOCO in the country in regards to the issue has proved futile.