GPHA, MPS directed to retain current port charges

The Ministry of Transport has directed the management of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and the Meridian Port Services (MPS) to continue to operate with the existing port tariffs on the newly opened multipurpose terminal three project at the Tema Port.
According to the Minister of Transport, Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the move was to ensure that the GPHA engaged the relevant stakeholders in any new arrangements for tariff increases.
The MPS had on May 24, 2019, demanded an 11 per cent tariff increase from the GPHA to reflect provisions in the concession agreement and contract, after having earlier slapped a 9.1 per cent increment on handling tariffs on port users in 2015.
The increases which were to cover harbour rent, stevedoring charges, terminal charges and some aspects of marine and berthing charges, was to enable the MPS begin to recoup the cost of developing the new port facility.
The minister, in a statement issued last Friday, indicated that the President had held discussions with the Trades Union Congress (TUC), the Maritime and Dockworkers Union (MDU) and the GPHA itself, and had given the assurance that “there would be no job losses as a resultant effect of the concession agreement.”
“The President further held a meeting with the shareholders of MPS and obtained their commitment to engage the GPHA to ensure adequate revenue generation as a job retention measure on the part of GPHA,” Mr Asiamah stressed.
He expressed optimism that the parties would ensure a smooth operation of the new terminal.
Facility open
Meanwhile, a technical handover of Terminal Three from the construction team to MPS was done last Friday, readying the facility to receive its first commercial vessel on July 3, 2019, the Director in charge of Legal and Permits at MPS, Mr Frank Ebo Brown, said.
That followed what, he said, was the completion of a successful simulation at the facility which included integrated testing of facilities giving the green light for the commencement of commercial operations of the new port.
The symbolic handover was witnessed by the Director General of the GPHA, Mr Michael Luguje, the Director of Port, Ms Sandra Opoku, the Tema Commander of Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Dr Godfred Okoh-Appiah, as well as the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema, Mr Felix Anang-La.
According to Mr Brown, the simulation enabled the team to identify gaps that would require immediate attention to make operations seamless.
Permits
Presently, following the declaration of the facility as a port, MPS, he said had obtained the International Ship and Port Facility (ISPS) permit as evidence that the facility was secure for any form of port activity, and further safeguarding proper border security which, he said, would also go to secure state revenue.
Mr Brown noted that in line with the paperless port system, adequate provisions had been made to ensure that all transactions could be tracked.
“It is for this reason we have put in place the truck appointment system which entails the registration of drivers to get their biometric access details,” Mr Brown stated.
Tariff engagement
Mr Brown who welcomed the minister’s directive said that MPS would continue to engage GPHA on the issues under contention.
“We are a family and when there are issues, we need to highlight on the positives and engage appropriately.
“GPHA is a significant shareholder in MPS and they are the port authority and that means we have to, by all means, engage them and that is the spirit of partnership,” Mr Brown said.
