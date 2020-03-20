Fighting Covid-19, Speaker directs MPs to wear face masks

The Speaker of Parliament Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye has directed all Members of Parliament to wear face masks in the Chamber while executing their duties.
The Speaker's directive comes at the time Ghana has recorded five more cases of Covid-19 bringing the total number of cases to 16.
According to the Speaker, this forms part of measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Prof. Oquaye himself was seen wearing a face mask in the House today, Friday, March 20, 2020.
Explaining further the need for the various measure to be put in place, he advised the MPs to adopt these measures as a sign of personal responsibility for themselves and their families.
"This measure of self-isolation is a very important one and very body must adopt it in fact as a sign of personal responsibility for yourself and family....yesterday I ordered five members of our staff who have returned from abroad to proceed on leave with pay for the mandatory period."
Ghana's Covid-19 cases now 16
Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 In Ghana Rises To Sixteen (16) As At 20 March 2020 - 09:45GMT
Five (5) new confirmed cases on the 19th March 2020. All five were reported from Greater Accra Region.
29-year-old Ghanaian lady; resident of Accra; no history of travel; sample confirmed positive in the laboratory
34-year-old Ghanaian lady resident of Accra; contact of a confirmed case at place of work; sample confirmed positive in the laboratory
53-year-old Ghanaian male, resident of Tema; no history of travel, no evidence of close contact with confirmed case; sample confirmed positive in the laboratory
41-year-old Ghanaian male; arrived in Ghana by KLM on the 15 March 2020; indicated exposure with family members in Amsterdam exhibiting respiratory symptoms and also on the flight with some passengers sneezing and coughing; sample confirmed positive in the laboratory.
36-year-old Ghanaian male; resident of Paris, France; date of arrival in Ghana unconfirmed; no evidence of contact with infected person;
This brings to a total of sixteen (16) confirmed cases in Ghana, with no death.
Contact tracing has been initiated in all these confirmed cases.