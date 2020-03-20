Fighting Covid-19, Minority heads to court over Imposition of Restrictions Bill

The Minority in Parliament is heading to court to challenge the House's decision to agree for the Imposition Restrictions Bill to be approved under a certificate of urgency.
Parliament yesterday agreed to a request from the government for the House to approve the Imposition Restrictions Bill under a certificate of urgency.
But the Minority said the House did not have the numbers to make such a decision.
Speaking on the floor of the House, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu said they will challenge the decision at the Supreme Court.
"We are going to insist on the recording and we will challenge this matter in court. We will go to the Supreme Court on Article 104 that at the time this matter was voted on we did not have at least half of the members present. I am requesting for a video recording and the headcount and we will insist on it.."
The Minority had also earlier argued that there was nothing urgent about the Bill to warrant the government’s request.
They insisted that the Bill will give the president access to unlimited power.
But the Majority side insisted that the Bill must be passed to back measures put in place by the government to help deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.
Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak said the situation currently could be handled by the Public Health Act.
"The way this is put for me is more than a state of emergency, even in the state of emergency, you will have checks and balance. The way this one is I don't know, I believe they have not read the Public Health Act if they have they will find out that this situation we find ourselves in is perfectly dealt with in the Public Health Act."