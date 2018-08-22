First EC and IPAC meeting to take place today

The Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) of the Electoral Commission (EC) will later this afternoon, Wednesday, August 22, 2018, convene to discuss the Electoral Calander
Sources say Mrs Jean Mensah will not be present at the meeting even though this is her first meeting with representatives of the Political Parties since her assumption of office.
The Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) was instituted by the Electoral Commission in March 1994, to assemble representatives of the various political parties and members of the Electoral Commission on monthly basis, to build a cordial working relationship between the Electoral Commission and the political parties to discuss electoral issues.
