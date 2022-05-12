Food poisoning: FDA closes down East Legon Branch of Marwarko

The Food and Drugs Authority, FDA has closed down the East Legon Branch of Marwarko Restaurant over reported cases of food poisoning.
The FDA in a tweet said: "The FDA has taken notice of complaints from the public about the suspected food poisoning at the East Legon Branch of Marwarko Restaurant. We have closed down the restaurant and together with other relevant agencies, started investigations."
"We wish to assure the public that the issue would be thoroughly investigated and appropriate actions taken. Additionally, FDA is ensuring the strict implementation of it protocols to prevent any further harm to the public."
Some social media users have been complaining about how they got food poisoning after eating at the restaurant.
The restaurant has been trending on social media
Marwako food poisoning was that serious. Come to Ridge Hospital Emergency.— Silas Joy, M.D.⚕️ (@officialsilasMD) May 12, 2022
Nyaho clinic apparently has over 70 patients who all got sick from Marwako. this is crazy.— Edward Elohim (@deezydothis) May 12, 2022
If you ate at Marwako this weekend look sharp cos there’s money to be made ei. Too many people— alleunammE💊🎤🎶 (@Dr_nuellie_) May 11, 2022
Exactly how many people ate at Marwako and are suffering from the alleged food poisoning?— Kafui Dey (@KafuiDey) May 12, 2022
Has Marwako come out to say anything about it ?
Know anyone who has suffered from the food poisoning I could speak to?
Know a way I could reach Marwako to speak?#GTVBreakfast
This is crazy because I’ve at least 5 children turn up at the ER since Sunday who went out to eat at Marwako over the weekend and they’re all on admission https://t.co/aHmOK9kUsE— Afua (@Afua_Bour) May 11, 2022
Marwako @Marwakofastfood gave me and many others in this hospital the worst food poisoning ever.— Edward Elohim (@deezydothis) May 11, 2022
Marwako won't survive one week in any proper developed country. A single hair strand found in food could get you out of business not to talk about alleged mass food poisoning.— Elikplim_Mark 🇬🇭 (@ElikplimMark) May 12, 2022
I didn’t even know people still ate Marwako after that incident of human right abuse some years back. That thread is horrible.— Akua⭐️⭐️ (@fosuaah_) May 12, 2022
The Marwako issue is a lot worse than we initially thought. The numbers are CRAZY.— Zubaida A-Rahman (@zubaidah_x) May 12, 2022
Thank God no one has died.
Was it something in particular they sold or just everything that came from their kitchen?
Imagine the number of people who ate at Marwako this weekend.— EL-DAD (@ChristDeKing) May 12, 2022
The FDA must investigate and sanction them for some weeks.
Speedy recovery to all victims.
Honestly I’m surprised People still go to Marwako to eat after they maltreated the worker.— Mr. Cephas Awudi (@dj_oceanz) May 12, 2022