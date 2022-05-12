Prime News Ghana

Food poisoning: FDA closes down East Legon Branch of Marwarko

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
The Food and Drugs Authority, FDA has closed down the East Legon Branch of Marwarko Restaurant over reported cases of food poisoning.

The FDA in a tweet said: "The FDA has taken notice of complaints from the public about the suspected food poisoning at the East Legon Branch of Marwarko Restaurant. We have closed down the restaurant and together with other relevant agencies, started investigations."

"We wish to assure the public that the issue would be thoroughly investigated and appropriate actions taken. Additionally, FDA is ensuring the strict implementation of it protocols to prevent any further harm to the public."

Some social media users have been complaining about how they got food poisoning after eating at the restaurant.

The restaurant has been trending on social media

