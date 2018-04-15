Full list of Winners at the 2018 VGMA

The 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, VGMA took place on the night of April 14, 2018, at the Accra International Conference Centre.
Ebony on the night was Posthumously named the 2018 Artiste of the Year.
Late dancehall artiste Ebony's hit song Maame Hwe which was written by her manager Bullet has won the Song Writer of the Year at the VGMA.
The song which talks about domestic violence against women was highly received by many and it earned the late artiste lots of reviews.
Below is the full list of winners at the VGMA 2018.
Unsung Category
Kelvyn Boy (WINNER)
Dope Nation
Dhat Gyal
OBK
Real MC
Christian
Gospel of the Year
Bo Noo Ni – Joe Mettle (Winner)
Boot for Boot - Joyce Blessing
Obi Nyanime - Patience Nyarko
Efatawo – Nancee
Adom – Gifty Osei
Jehovah – Ceccy Twum
Hip-hop Song of the Year
Grind Day Remix – Kwesi Arthur (Winner)
State of the Art – Teephlow
Light it up – Sarkodie
Pen and Paper – Ko-jo Cue & Shaker
Dear God – B4bonah
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year
My Own – Samini (Winner)
Until the Dawn – Efya
My Name – Stonebwoy
Faya Burn Dem – Article Wan
Rewind – Mzvee
Dem Confuse – Shatta Wale
Highlife Song of the Year
Odo – Kidi (Winner)
Dream - Kumi Guitar
Bronya – Wutah
Angela – Kuami Eugene
Ladder – Lil Win
Over – R2bees
Hustle – Ebony
Hiplife Artiste of the Year
Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam Ft. Sarkodie (Winner)
Boys Boys – Nancee Ft. Guru
Pain Killer – Sarkodie Ft. Runtown
Obi Agyi obi Girl- Captain Planet
Ayoo – Shatta Wale
One Corner – Patapaa Ft. Ras Cann
Afro-pop Song of the Year
Sponsor – Ebony (Winner)
Makoma – Adina
Oh Yeah – King Promise
Say You Love Me – Kidi
Sing My Name – Mzvee
Jennifer Lomotey – Kurl Songx
My Baby – Magnon
Come From Afar – Stonebwoy
Gospel Artiste of the Year
Joe Mettle (Winner)
Patience Nyarko
Joyce Blessing
Celestine Donkor
Gifty Osei
Nance
Highlife Artiste of the Year
Kuami Eugene (Winner)
Wutah
KiDi
Becca
Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year
Stonebwoy (Winner)
Ebony
MzVee
Shatta Wale
Songwriter of the Year
Bullet – Maame Hwe (Winner)
Kumi Guitar – Dream
Joe Mettle- Bo Noo Ni
Kofi Kinaata – Last Show
Samini – My own
Stonebwoy – My Name
Record of the Year
Kumi Guitar - Dream
Samini – My own
Sarkodie – Glory
Teephlow – State of the Art (Winner)
Best Music Video of the Year
Captain Planet – Obi Agyi Obi (Directed by Phamous Films) (Winner)
Kumi Guitar- Dream (Directed by Abass)
King Promise – Selfish ( Directed by Vertex)
B4bonah – My Girl (Directed by Nicol-Sey)
Opanka – Wedding Car (Directed by Bra Shizzle)
Lil Shaker & Ko-jo-Cue – Pen & Paper (Directed by Ekumodzi)
Hiplife/Hip-hop artiste of the Year
Sarkodie (Winner)
Yaa pono
R2bees
Captain Planet
Kwesi Arthur
VVIP
Best Male Vocalist of the Year
Joe Mettle – Bo Noo Ni (Winner)
King Promise – Selfish
Kidi – Odo
Kuami Eugene – Angela
Mugeez – Over
Samini – My own.
Best Female Vocalist of the Year
Adina – Makoma (Winner)
Nana Yaa – Don’t leave alone
Efya – Love
Mzvee – Bright light
Becca – Summye (Pillow)
Best Group of the Year
Wutah (Winner)
VVIP
R2bees
Best Rapper of the Year
Sarkodie – Light it up (Winner)
Eno Barony – Fear no man
Teephlow – Phlowducation
Lil Shaker – Pen & Paper
Ko-Jo Cue – Pen & Paper
Strongman – Transformer
Best Collaboration of the Year
Shatta Wale Ft. SM Militants – Taking Over
Joe Mettle Ft. Luigi Maclean – Bo noo ni
MzVee Ft. Patoranking – Sing my name remix
Kurl Songx Ft. Sarkodie – Jennifer Lomotey
Sarkodie Ft. Runtown – Pain Killer
Captain Planet Ft. Kofi Kinaata – Obi Agyi Obi Girl
Becca Ft. Patoranking – Na Wash
Best African Artiste of the year
Davido (Winner)
Wizkid
Toofan
Cassper Nyovest
Nasty C
Tiwa Savage
Olamide
Best New Artiste of the year
King Promise
Kurl Songx
Kidi
Kuami Eugene (Winner)
Magnom
Kwesi Arthur
B4bonah
Song of the Year
Sponsor – Ebony
Odo – Kidi
Angela – Kuami Eugene
Taking Over – Shatta Wale Ft. SM Militants
Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam Ft. Sarkodie (Winner)
One Corner – Patapaa Ft. Rad Cann
Bo Noo Nii – Joe Mettle Ft. Luigi Maclean
Obi Agyi Obi Girl – Captain Planet Ft. Kofi Kinaata.
My Baby – Magnom ft Joey B
Oh Yeah – King Promise
Pain Killer – Sarkodie feat. Runtown
Album of the Year
Epistles of Mama – Stonebwoy
Daavi – MzVee
Bonified – Ebony (Winner)
Highest – Sarkodie
Artistes of the Year
Joe Mettle
Ebony (Winner)
Sarkodie
Stonebwoy
Shatta Wale