Full list of Winners at the 2018 VGMA

By Clement Edward Kumsah
VGMA
The 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, VGMA took place on the night of April 14, 2018, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Ebony on the night was Posthumously named the 2018 Artiste of the Year.

Late dancehall artiste Ebony's hit song Maame Hwe which was written by her manager Bullet has won the Song Writer of the Year at the VGMA.

The song which talks about domestic violence against women was highly received by many and it earned the late artiste lots of reviews.

Below is the full list of winners at the VGMA 2018.

Unsung Category

Kelvyn Boy (WINNER)

Dope Nation

Dhat Gyal

OBK

Real MC

Christian

Gospel of the Year

Bo Noo Ni – Joe Mettle (Winner)

Boot for Boot - Joyce Blessing

Obi Nyanime - Patience Nyarko

Efatawo – Nancee

Adom – Gifty Osei

Jehovah – Ceccy Twum

Hip-hop  Song of the Year

Grind Day Remix – Kwesi Arthur (Winner)

State of the Art – Teephlow

Light it up – Sarkodie

Pen and Paper – Ko-jo Cue & Shaker

Dear God – B4bonah

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

My Own – Samini (Winner)

Until the Dawn – Efya

My Name – Stonebwoy

Faya Burn Dem – Article Wan

Rewind – Mzvee

Dem Confuse – Shatta Wale

Highlife Song of the Year

Odo – Kidi (Winner)

Dream - Kumi Guitar

Bronya – Wutah

Angela – Kuami Eugene

Ladder – Lil Win

Over – R2bees

Hustle – Ebony

Hiplife Artiste of the Year

Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam Ft. Sarkodie (Winner)

Boys Boys – Nancee Ft. Guru

Pain Killer – Sarkodie Ft. Runtown

Obi Agyi obi Girl- Captain Planet

Ayoo – Shatta Wale

One Corner – Patapaa Ft. Ras Cann

Afro-pop Song of the Year

Sponsor – Ebony (Winner)

Makoma – Adina

Oh Yeah – King Promise

Say You Love Me – Kidi

Sing My Name – Mzvee

Jennifer Lomotey – Kurl Songx

My Baby – Magnon

Come From Afar – Stonebwoy

Gospel  Artiste of the Year

Joe Mettle (Winner)

Patience Nyarko

Joyce Blessing

Celestine Donkor

Gifty Osei

Nance

Highlife Artiste of the Year

Kuami Eugene (Winner)

Wutah

KiDi

Becca

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Stonebwoy (Winner)

Ebony

MzVee

Shatta Wale

Songwriter of the Year

Bullet – Maame Hwe (Winner)

Kumi Guitar – Dream

Joe Mettle- Bo Noo Ni

Kofi Kinaata – Last Show

Samini – My own

Stonebwoy – My Name

Record of the Year

Kumi Guitar - Dream

Samini – My own

Sarkodie – Glory

Teephlow – State of the Art (Winner)

Best Music Video of the Year

Captain Planet – Obi Agyi Obi (Directed by Phamous Films) (Winner)

Kumi Guitar- Dream (Directed by Abass)

King Promise – Selfish ( Directed by Vertex)

B4bonah – My Girl (Directed by Nicol-Sey)

Opanka – Wedding Car (Directed by Bra Shizzle)

Lil Shaker & Ko-jo-Cue – Pen & Paper (Directed by Ekumodzi)

Hiplife/Hip-hop artiste of the Year

Sarkodie (Winner)

Yaa pono

R2bees

Captain Planet

Kwesi Arthur

VVIP

Best Male Vocalist of the Year

Joe Mettle – Bo Noo Ni (Winner)

King Promise – Selfish

Kidi – Odo

Kuami Eugene – Angela

Mugeez – Over

Samini – My own.

Best Female Vocalist of the Year

Adina – Makoma (Winner)

Nana Yaa – Don’t leave alone

Efya – Love

Mzvee – Bright light

Becca – Summye (Pillow)

Best Group of the Year

Wutah (Winner)

VVIP

R2bees

Best Rapper of the Year

Sarkodie – Light it up (Winner)

Eno Barony – Fear no man

Teephlow – Phlowducation

Lil Shaker – Pen & Paper

Ko-Jo Cue – Pen & Paper

Strongman – Transformer

Best Collaboration of the Year

Shatta Wale Ft. SM Militants – Taking Over

Joe Mettle Ft. Luigi Maclean – Bo noo ni

MzVee Ft. Patoranking – Sing my name remix

Kurl Songx Ft. Sarkodie – Jennifer Lomotey

Sarkodie Ft. Runtown – Pain Killer

Captain Planet Ft. Kofi Kinaata – Obi Agyi Obi Girl

Becca Ft. Patoranking – Na Wash

Best African Artiste of the year

Davido (Winner)

Wizkid

Toofan

Cassper Nyovest

Nasty C

Tiwa Savage

Olamide

Best New Artiste of the year

King Promise

Kurl Songx

Kidi

Kuami Eugene (Winner)

Magnom

Kwesi Arthur

B4bonah

Song of the Year

Sponsor – Ebony

Odo – Kidi

Angela – Kuami Eugene

Taking Over – Shatta Wale Ft. SM Militants

Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam Ft. Sarkodie (Winner)

One Corner – Patapaa Ft. Rad Cann

Bo Noo Nii – Joe Mettle Ft. Luigi Maclean

Obi Agyi Obi Girl – Captain Planet Ft. Kofi Kinaata.

My Baby – Magnom ft Joey B

Oh Yeah – King Promise

Pain Killer – Sarkodie feat. Runtown

Album of the Year

Epistles of Mama – Stonebwoy

Daavi – MzVee

Bonified – Ebony (Winner)

Highest – Sarkodie

Artistes of the Year

Joe Mettle

Ebony (Winner) 

Sarkodie

Stonebwoy

Shatta Wale

