GES defends why it placed sanctions on Adisadel,Nandom headmasters

The Ghana Education Service(GES) has defended why it placed sanctions on the headmasters of the Nandom SHS in the Upper West region and of Adisadel College in Cape Coast.
Joachim Naah, headmaster of Nandom SHS was severally punished by the GES while Adisadel College headmaster, William Kusi Boateng was interdicted.
Joachim Narh was allegedly charging students unapproved fees students for free SHS programme and also manually admitted students.
Head of Communications at the GES Cassandra Twum tells citinews monitored by PrimeNewsGhana that sanctions are consistent with GES regulations.
"Before you are admitted into any Senior High School now or currently.the person should go through the computerized school selection system''.
''If you have a student in your school who has been placed in the school by the system and has been admitted manually by the headmaster of the school and again the head has charged the students fees than for us it is a pure act of our the GES administrative regulation''. She said.
According to reports, the management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) descended heavily on two headmasters for their alleged involvement in illegal admission of students and collection of money from students under the free senior high school (SHS) programme.
READ ALSO: Be consistent with communication on free SHS – CRI to govt
The Headmaster of the Nandom SHS in the Upper West Region Joachim Naah was relieved of his position for allegedly being involved in “illegal collection of fees and illegal admission of students under the free SHS programme".
The other person, the Headmaster of Adisadel College in Cape Coast, Mr William Kusi-Yeboah, has been interdicted, "pending the conclusion of investigations into alleged acts of violations of procedures of the Ghana Education Service".
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana