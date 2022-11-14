GES reacts to viral video of Chiana students insulting Akufo-Addo

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has apologised to President Akufo-Addo and the general public on behalf of some five students of Chiana Senior High School (SHS) over a video in which the students are heard insulting the President.
In a press release dated November 14, 2022 and signed by the Head of Public Relations at GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, investigations have been opened on the conduct of the students and the outcome will be made public.
“Management of GES wishes to extend our sincerest apology to H.E. the President and the general public on behalf of the students and school. We wish to also assure the general public that the outcome of the investigations will be made known as soon as it is concluded,” the release reads in part.
A video of some five female students insulting the President emerged online over the weekend.
It later came to light that the students are those of Chiana SHS in the Kassena Nankana West District of the Upper East Region.
