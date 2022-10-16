Ghana deports 16 Nigerians for engaging in online fraud

16 Nigerians have been deported from Ghana for their alleged involvement in cybercrime, the Seme command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) have confirmed.
Speaking on the development, Dr Chukwuemeka Dike, comptroller of the command said the 16 deportees have been accused by the Ghana Economic And Financial Crime of getting involved in cybercrime.”
“Ghana’s financial and intelligence agency accused them of cybercrime but from our preliminary investigation, we discovered that some of them were lured into these criminal activities due to the get-rich syndrome our youths are developing.”
“Some of them are victims in the sense that they were deceived that they can make money if they leave Nigeria. Unfortunately, they don’t get the actual thing they bargained for in Ghana.
“Further investigation also showed that most of them left the country through illegal routes or through the sea to other West African countries.
“We also discovered that most of them travelled without genuine travel documents. So ,when they got to Ghana they became prey to the authorities.
“The comptroller-general of NIS, Idris Jere, has always advised Nigerians to get genuine travellers’ documents before leaving the country.
“Yes, we are part of the ECOWAS treaty of free movement and goods within the sub-region. The condition is that you must enter those countries through a legitimate route and with the right travel documents.
“It is also important to have definite means of livelihood. If not, by the time you get there, they will see you as a public charge and they will return you to your country.”
Emeka also urged Nigerians to live and do their businesses legally.
He said the government of Ghana had contacted the Seme command of NIS that more Nigerians would be deported.