Ghana marks 64th Independence Day anniversary with no parade

Ghana is today March 6, 2021, celebrating its 64th Independence anniversary.
Today's celebration is not the usual as there will be no parade held at the Independence Square due to Covid-19.
The parade held at Independence Square forms part of activities to mark Ghana’s 64th Independence Day celebration.
The President last month announced it had suspended the parades.
The 6th March parade by school children all over the country is normally a feature of Ghana’s Independence Day celebrations.
The Independence Day of Ghana is a national holiday celebrated yearly and the day is granted as an official state holiday for the citizens of Ghana both within and in the diaspora to honour and celebrate the Heroes of Ghana who led the country to attain its independence.