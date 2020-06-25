Ghana ready to reconstruct demolished Nigeria High Commission - Shirley Ayorkor Botchway

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Shirley Ayorkor Botchway says Ghana is ready to reconstruct demolished building at the residence of the Nigerian High Commissioner.
After the incident, the government set up an investigative committee to look into the matter and they have come out with some findings.
The committee has since submitted preliminary findings including a revelation that the High Commission of Nigeria actually has receipts of payment of the contentious land but failed to secure a land title certificate.
READ ALSO: Ghana and Nigeria to solve demolishing of High Commission issue within 48 hours
“The High Commission of Nigeria further presented receipts of payment of the said land made by bankers draft…however land title certificate had not been issued to the High Commission,” Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchway said.
They added that the Nigerian High Commission failed to provide relevant documents on ownership of the land which contributed to the unfortunate development.
“The Lands Commission advised the High Commission of Nigeria to provide relevant document on ownership of the land but the former did not respond to the letter. Based on the silence of the High Commission of Nigeria, the Lands Commission went ahead to issue a Land title certificate covering the said parcel of land to a 3rd party,” she added.
Despite all these findings, Madam Ayorkor Botchway announced plans to work closely with the Osu Traditional Council to regularise and hand over the contentious land over to the Nigerian High Commission.
This incident created some tension between the two West African countries but there was confirmation from the Minister that Akufo-Addo and Muhammadu Buhari are in talks to see the way forward.
She also said as part of this talks, Ghana is committed to reconstruct the demolished structure.
“The government of Ghana will ensure that the demolished building is restored to its original state as soon as possible’. the minister said.
Armed men stormed the Nigerian High Commissioner’ residence in Accra, with bulldozers demolishing a block of uncompleted apartments on the property last Friday.
The building was being constructed to house staff and visiting diplomats to the High Commission.