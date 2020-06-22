Ghana and Nigeria to solve demolishing of High Commission issue within 48 hours

Charles Owiredu, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration says the issues surrounding the demolishing of the Nigerian High Commission will be solved within the next 48 hours.
Mr Owiredu said the Foreign Affairs Ministry visited the site and also had meetings with all stakeholders involved, the Lands Commission and a Nigerian delegation.
He went on to say that the meeting was a productive one and that will see this issue being solved earlier than expected.
"This operation took place at dawn, so most people were asleep by then, but then there were some guys at the time of the demolishing so they are helping with investigations. The meeting with had with stakeholders was very productive, so we took custody of all documents and the Lands Commission is also helping us so this matter will not go beyond 48 hours and by tomorrow we will know what exactly happened because the government never sanctioned the demolishing exercise," he told Joy FM.
Armed men stormed the Nigerian High Commissioner’ residence in Accra, with bulldozers demolishing a block of uncompleted apartments on the property on Friday night.
The building was being constructed to house staff and visiting diplomats to the High Commission.
Ghana’s Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration ministry said it “has beefed up security at the said facility and the situation is under control.”
“Accordingly, investigations are ongoing to unravel the facts of the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.”
The Ghanaian government’s response comes after claims of an underlying diplomatic row between Nigeria and Ghana resurfaced when the Nigeria High Commission in Accra, Ghana’s capital was attacked on Friday.
Since then the government of Ghana through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement distancing itself from the incident and said an investigation has begun to unravel the mystery.