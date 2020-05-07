Ghana's COVID-19 case count hits 3,091, Bono Region becomes 13th region to record case

Ghana's COVID-19 case count has now risen to 3,091.
This was after some 372 new COVID-19 cases were recorded and it was contained in a Ghana Health Service update on May 7, 2020.
The good news is some 303 persons have recovered fully and have been discharged.
The Bono Region has also become the 13th out of the country’s 16 regions to record a case of the virus.
The case in the Bono Region was detected in the Jaman North District.
According to the Ghana Health Service, a total of 137,924 tests have been done so far.
Regional breakdown
The Greater Accra Region remains at the top of the case count list with 2,579 cases, followed by the Ashanti Region with 165 and the Eastern Region with 95.
Greater Accra Region – 2,579
Ashanti Region – 165
Eastern Region – 95
Western North Region – 56
Central Region – 50
Western Region – 32
Volta Region – 30
Upper East Region – 26
Oti Region – 23
Upper West Region – 19
Northern Region – 13
North East Region – 2
Bono Region – 1
Savannah Region – 0
Ahafo Region – 0
Bono East Region – 0