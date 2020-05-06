Some people are hoarding and selling gov't PPEs - Health Minister discloses

Kweku Agyemang-Manu, Minister for Health has disclosed that their own investigations have revealed that some people are hoarding and selling government's Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
He said even though the government is trying its best to get health workers enough PPEs, their efforts are been dwarfed by some people.
He made this known when he met health workers at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital today May 6, 2020, addressing concerns of these workers in the fight against COVID-19.
One of the main concerns was the lack of adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPES) which is needed by these health workers to properly discharge their duties.
"The President has arranged that three key military officers have been added to the supply chain Committee, and wherever we want to send commodities to we fly it so we are distributing to faraway places with aircraft. But the feedback we are getting is that some places still don't get and on our own search we found out some people are hoarding the PPEs and there are reports some are even selling it back to us".
Some health workers have threatened to withdraw their services in the fight against COVID-19 if the government does not provide them with enough PPEs.
Their calls were heard as the government made provisions of these PPEs which includes nose/face mask, gloves gowns among others.
With the number of COVID-19 cases rising in Ghana, there have been calls to provide more PPEs to these health workers to ensure they perform their duties without fear.
Ghana has started manufacturing PPEs with some five local companies tasked to do so.
These companies have been tasked by the government to produce over 6.3 million PPEs ranging from robes, medical scrubs, medical gowns, gloves among others.
Ghana's COVID-19 cases as of May 6, 2020 stood at 2,719 with 294 recoveries and 18 deaths.