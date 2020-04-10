Papa Owusu-Ankomah, Ghana's High Commissioner to the UK tests positive for Covid-19

Ghana's High Commissioner to the UK Papa Owusu-Ankomah has tested positive for Covid-19.
Reports from the UK indicates that he is currently receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit.
Case count in Ghana
Ghana’s Covid-19 case count now 378. President Akufo-Addo during his 6th Covid-19 address on Thursday, April 9, 2020, said the new cases were detected as a result of the ongoing enhanced contact tracing and testing exercise.
“We now see that the decision to close our borders has been justified as 105 of the confirmed cases came from those who were mandatorily quarantined and tested on arrival into the country on the 21st and the 22nd of March. 192 of our cases also came from travellers who came into the country before closure and they contribute for 79% of the 378 confirmed cases”.
The President said the enhanced contact tracing has helped to trace over 37,000 people suspected to have come into contact with COVID-19 infected persons.
He said out of the number, samples from about 14,611 contacts in Kumasi and Accra had been collected for testing.
He also indicated that some 10,000 test results are expected in the coming days which will enable the government to decide on the way forward.
“We should be able to test some additional 10,000 samples in the coming week to gives us a clearer picture to enable us to take a decision on the way forward,” he said.