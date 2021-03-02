Ghana's mass Covid-19 vaccination programme begins today 

Ghana’s mass vaccination programme for COVID-19 will begin today, March 2, 2021.
President Akufo-Addo, his wife Rebecca, Vice President Bawumia and his wife Samira took the first jabs om Monday as a way to assure Ghanaians about the safety of the vaccines.
It marked the beginning of the deployment of the 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from Tuesday March 2 to Monday, March 15, 2021 by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).
The vaccines made by the Serum Institute of India (Covishield), arrived in Ghana on February 24, 2021.
Below are the groups for the vaccination
Group 1
Persons most at risk and frontline State officials
Healthcare workers
Frontline security personnel
Persons with underlying medical conditions
Persons 60 years and above
Frontline members of the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary
Group 2
Other essential service providers and the rest of the security agencies
Water and electricity supply services
Teachers and students
Supply and distribution of fuels
Farmers and food value chain
Telecommunication services
Air traffic and civil aviation control services
Meteorological services
Air transport services
Waste management services
Media
Public and private commercial transport services
Police Service
Armed Forces
Prisons Service
Immigration Service
National Fire Service
CEPS Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority
Other members of the Executive, Judiciary, and Legislature
Group 3
Consists of the rest of the public, that is all persons over 18 years, except for pregnant women.
Group 4
This final group will include pregnant mothers and persons under the age of 18, and they will be vaccinated when an appropriate vaccine, hopefully, is found, or when enough safety data on the present vaccines are available according to the President.