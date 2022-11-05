Go and register your Sim cards - Sam George urges 'Stubborn Acadamy' members

The Communications Ministry have authorized network providers to accept Voter's ID for the Sim card re-registration, MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George claims.
The lawmaker who has been advocating for other forms of Identification to be used for the Sim re-registration in post said "Our struggles have yielded success, We have had a breakthrough."
According to him, 'the Communications Ministry have directed the MNOs to accept the Voter’s ID Card as a document for the registration of our SIM cards.'
Due to this, he called on all who are yet to register their sim cards to do so now. He indicated that he now supports a 'deadline with this new arrangement.'
I hope you are coping with the current challenges we are faced with as a people. I bring at least some good news.
Our struggles have yielded success. We have had a breakthrough. I can reliably inform you that the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation Ghana has finally seen wisdom in our position.
They have through the National Communications Authority Ghana directed the MNOs to accept the Voter's ID Card as a document for the registration of our SIM cards. Finally Ursula Owusu has given in to the power and will of the people. This is our collective victory.
On this note, I urge everyone who has not registered yet to take advantage of this new development and register your SIM cards. I would be supporting a deadline with this new arrangement. You certainly will have a Voter's ID if you do not have a Ghana Card.
The people's power is always greater than the people in power. Let's go my people!🦁💪🏾🇬🇭🔥
Meanwhile the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation has not made any announcement on the new directive.