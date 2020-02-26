Go to GETFund with your concerns - Domelevo to Dep. Agric Minister

The Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo, has asked the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Kennedy Osei Nyarko to head to GETFund with any concerns he has regarding the audit report.
According to the Auditor-General, his outfit is not responsible for the list of beneficiaries of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) captured in its performance audit report.
Mr. Domelevo instead urged Mr. Nyarko to take up any grievances he has with GETFund.
The Akim Swedru legislator on Monday threatened to sue the Auditor-General if his name was not retracted from the list of beneficiaries of the GETFund scholarship.
He claimed he never benefitted from a GETFund scholarship to study abroad.
But Mr. Domelevo noted in a letter to the legislator that “every information or name that is contained in the performance audit report on GETFund came from GETFund, the audited entity.”
He also said his office had “no malice or bias towards any individuals named as a beneficiary from GETFund in our audit report.”