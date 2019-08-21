Ho water shortage : One dead during repair works at Akrofu

One person has been confirmed dead at Akrofu in the Ho municipality during repair works on a Ghana Water Company pipeline to restore water to residents of Ho in the Volta region.
Confirming the death to Citi FM, Engineer Tsatsu who is part of officials from the Ghana Water Company fixing the pipeline said, "As the information went round we were trying to fix this line so we were just checking to see the quality of the bridge how strong it was by going to the other side with a colleague, we were inspecting the bridge and someone came and prompted me and we rushed to the top and we were told that three guys jumped into the river two guys came back and one did not, the two basically knew how to swim so tried to look for the third guy while the community was trying to organise some people to help, it took about 30 minutes before they found his body..."
Water shortage hits Ho
The Ho Municipality has been hit by water shortage close to seven days caused by a broken-down transmission line at Akrofu in the Ho West District.
The residents have been advised to brace themselves for an extended period of the water shortage.
The Volta Regional Director of the Ghana Water Company Limited, Joseph Nkrumah said the problem will take some days to fix.
"there is a shortage of supply to the Ho Municipality, and it was to do with a pipeline that supplies water from Bame reservoir the Ho high-pressure zone reservoir at Akrofu a village along the route of the pipeline, there is a river very wide and unfortunately the waves wash away the support of the pipeline which is 20 inch iron pipeline so at the moment we cannot pump, all the water goes into the river, we've managed to get some of the pipes from Cape Coast which is on it way coming, as soon as they arrive we will quickly move to site and work on it, we are hopeful that the next one or two days people should start receiving water.."
READ ALSO :