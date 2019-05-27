C/R : Illegal mining has resulted in acute water shortage - GWCL

The Central Regional Director of the Ghana Water Company Limited, GWCL Mr Emmanuel Opoku has blamed the acute water shortage in Cape-Coast and the Komenda-Eguafo-Edina-Abirem Municipality (KEEA) on illegal mining activities, popularly known as 'galamsey' in the area.
According to him, ‘galamsey’ has affected the turbidity of the water processed for homes leading to the water shortage across Cape-Coast.
The company, he explains is finding it difficult to process water as all its treatment plants have broken down due to the increasing level of illegal mining activities around the water sources which feed their plants.
Addressing the media in Cape Coast on the causes of the acute water situation in Cape Coast and the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem municipality, Mr Opoku explained that efforts are underway to repair their machines so that homes could be supplied with water.
He, however, indicated that such measures may be short-lived if the galamsey activities in the water bodies which they process to feed the homes are not stopped.
The Sekyere Hemang Water Supply System pumps about 40 percent of the overall water supply to Cape Coast, Elmina and its environs but the intake point of the treatment plant is heavily silted due to the intense galamsey activities currently going there making the pumps often draw sand instead of water.
Many residents on a daily basis are forced to commute several miles with yellow gallons, popularly known as ‘Kufuor gallon’, in search of water for their daily chores.
