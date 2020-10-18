Akufo-Addo to deliver 18th COVID-19 address tonight

President Akufo-Addo is expected to address the nation tonight on the measures taken against the spread of Covid-19.
Ghana's COVID-19 active cases have dropped significantly.
The last address centred on lifting the nation's coronavirus-induced ban on contact sports including football, paving way for return of the Premier League (GPL) on October 30.
While fans will not be allowed to attend training sessions, stadiums will be open to fans when the top flight commences but only up to 25 per cent of a facility's capacity.
“Towards the progressive easing of restrictions, government has taken the decision to allow the resumption of training in all contact sports, taking into consideration the imminent participation of our national teams in international competitions,” Akufo-Addo stated in the televised address.
“Indeed, some national teams have already been given the dispensation to begin training ahead of their international engagements. All sports people who are camped are to be tested regularly.
“Fellow Ghanaians, with respect to football, after due consultations with the Ghana Football Association, it has been decided that the Ghana Premier League and the Division One Football League will restart on Friday 30th October with a full regime of testing of players, technical and management staff.
“No spectators will be allowed at the training centres and when actual competition resumes, sitting at all stadia will be limited to 25% capacity to ensure social distancing. Wearing of masks by spectators at stadia will be mandatory.
“The restart of all other sporting competitions will be determined on case-by-case basis, pending consultations between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the respective sport associations.”
Ghana's COVID-19 case count stands at 47,232 with 46,578 recoveries.